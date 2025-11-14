TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

TuHURA Biosciences Trading Up 0.5%

TuHURA Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 162,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,969. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HURA shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TuHURA Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

