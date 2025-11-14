TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

TuHURA Biosciences Trading Up 0.5%

TuHURA Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 162,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,969. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HURA shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised TuHURA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

