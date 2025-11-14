Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GLSI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 44,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 10,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,583,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,921.86. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

GLSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

