Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), Zacks reports.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of GLSI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 44,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.47.
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 10,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,583,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,921.86. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GLSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
