Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $191.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3%

CVX stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $150.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

