Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ibotta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $70.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ibotta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of IBTA stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Ibotta has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $670.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of -1.12.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter. Ibotta had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Ibotta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ibotta by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 232,027 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499,556 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ibotta by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,281,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 168,054 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ibotta by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,279,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 172,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ibotta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

