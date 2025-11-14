Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FLO has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 3,186,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,212. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.61%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,291.60. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

