Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 6,281,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 553.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,506 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 115.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 1,973,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

