SoundThinking’s (SSTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SoundThinking Price Performance

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 283,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,299. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,928.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,925 shares of company stock valued at $223,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 638,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 277,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 186,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

