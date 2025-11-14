Alexandra Seros Sells 57,978 Shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 57,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $165,817.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,967,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,365,834.50. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 46,064 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $127,597.28.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 45,120 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $132,201.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 23,093 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $68,124.35.

On Friday, November 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 69,090 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $197,597.40.

On Thursday, November 6th, Alexandra Seros sold 157,817 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $433,996.75.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 41,078 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $94,890.18.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $139,289.50.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Alexandra Seros sold 24,359 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $60,410.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 32,911 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $81,619.28.

On Friday, September 5th, Alexandra Seros sold 22,157 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $54,727.79.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 0.2%

EVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 381,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 45.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

