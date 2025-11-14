Simrat Randhawa Sells 109,031 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,560. This represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simrat Randhawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Simrat Randhawa sold 87,507 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $3,221,132.67.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 15.1%

DNTH stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,087. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2,013.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

