JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,794,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,176. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

