John Bolduc Acquires 14,100 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc purchased 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $97,290.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 244,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,706.50. The trade was a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, John Bolduc acquired 14,200 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,696.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WHF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $368,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.