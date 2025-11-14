Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 10,075,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,860. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.52 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

