Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Korro Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Korro Bio Trading Down 6.6%

KRRO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.94. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 391.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 320.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

