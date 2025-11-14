Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

HCSG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 342,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $464.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 198,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 29,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

