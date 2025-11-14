Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Releases Earnings Results

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SMID traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 18,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,279. Smith-Midland has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smith-Midland

In other Smith-Midland news, major shareholder Rodney I. Smith sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $564,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,106,878.64. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Russell Bruner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $234,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,561.64. The trade was a 47.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $853,081. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 495.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

SMID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith-Midland in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith-Midland

About Smith-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.