Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Safe and Green Development had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 741.44%.

Safe and Green Development Trading Down 9.8%

SGD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 1,180,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,634. Safe and Green Development has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Safe and Green Development alerts:

Institutional Trading of Safe and Green Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe and Green Development stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ:SGD – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Safe and Green Development worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Safe and Green Development in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Safe and Green Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safe and Green Development presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Safe and Green Development

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.