Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $136.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Stratasys updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,860. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

