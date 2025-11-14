Head to Head Survey: Freightcar America (RAIL) & Its Rivals

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Freightcar America to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Freightcar America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Freightcar America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Freightcar America pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Freightcar America pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Freightcar America is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freightcar America $465.86 million -$75.82 million 3.12 Freightcar America Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.37

This table compares Freightcar America and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freightcar America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freightcar America. Freightcar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Freightcar America has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightcar America’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freightcar America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightcar America -2.21% -14.89% 6.92% Freightcar America Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freightcar America and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightcar America 1 0 1 1 2.67 Freightcar America Competitors 132 581 1008 66 2.56

Freightcar America currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Freightcar America’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freightcar America has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Freightcar America peers beat Freightcar America on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. It also sells used railcars; rebuilds, converts, and leases railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. The company's customers primarily include shippers, railroads, and financial institutions. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

