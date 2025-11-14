Comparing Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million N/A $13.64 million N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp $46.64 million 1.52 $3.38 million $1.20 12.31

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 2.98% 2.15% 0.18%

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

