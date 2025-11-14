Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Hold”

BTIG Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

MRSN traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 419,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,946. The company has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,770,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,333,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

