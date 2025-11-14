Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

