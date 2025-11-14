Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13, Zacks reports.

Airship AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:AISP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 757,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,118. Airship AI has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 90.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Airship AI by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Airship AI by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AISP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Airship AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AISP

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.