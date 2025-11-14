Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Actelis Networks had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 115.31%.The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Actelis Networks Stock Down 8.6%

NASDAQ:ASNS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. Actelis Networks has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Actelis Networks’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actelis Networks stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Actelis Networks, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASNS Free Report ) by 267.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,546 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Actelis Networks worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Actelis Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Actelis Networks to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actelis Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actelis Networks has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

