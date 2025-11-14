Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $650.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.91.

REGN stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $693.50. 906,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $800.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $598.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

