Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $590.09. The company had a trading volume of 184,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.39 and a 200 day moving average of $422.84.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $10,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,737,500. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total transaction of $17,225,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,587,744.10. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 144,651 shares of company stock valued at $80,748,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

