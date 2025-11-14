Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at UBS Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,151. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,269,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,290,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,262,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,765,000 after buying an additional 950,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,906,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,202,776,000 after buying an additional 611,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

