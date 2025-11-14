Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.36 and last traded at $140.1850, with a volume of 17882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cvfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

