iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.8650, with a volume of 52884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

