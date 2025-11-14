iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.8650, with a volume of 52884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.
