Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 5201033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRMI shares. Evercore ISI set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fermi and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Fermi to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $31.00 target price on Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.
