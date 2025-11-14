Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $19.8250, with a volume of 513974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Zymeworks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 348.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 41.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,349 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

