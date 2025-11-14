Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Posts Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Zeo Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Zeo Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.16. Zeo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

In other Zeo Energy news, insider Brandon Bridgewater sold 32,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $56,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,967,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,279. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kalen Larsen sold 32,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $56,721.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,467,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,279. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,726 shares of company stock valued at $294,173. 56.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zeo Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zeo Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:ZEO Free Report ) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Zeo Energy worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ZEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zeo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zeo Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

