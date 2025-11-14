Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.95 and last traded at $189.6890, with a volume of 742307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average of $179.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,222,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

