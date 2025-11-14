iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Bank of America

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $1.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 1,101,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $997.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 224.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iHeartMedia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.