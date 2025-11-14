Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 353,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.73 million, a PE ratio of -84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 21.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 100.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 45.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

