Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIS. CICC Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

NASDAQ NBIS traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.54. 31,812,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,772,829. Nebius Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,592,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 56.7% in the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

