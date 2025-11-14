Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEXN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Nexxen International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NEXN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 762,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,621. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $407.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Nexxen International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexxen International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

