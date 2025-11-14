National Steel (NYSE:SID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Steel (NYSE:SIDGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

SID traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. National Steel has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SID shares. Zacks Research upgraded National Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of National Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

