GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The entertainment company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Zacks reports. GameSquare had a negative return on equity of 275.13% and a negative net margin of 46.12%.The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GAME traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 3,906,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. GameSquare has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameSquare by 23.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GameSquare in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GameSquare by 275,329.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669,100 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,494 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameSquare during the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameSquare by 353.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,748 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GameSquare has an average rating of “Sell”.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

