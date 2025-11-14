Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crescent Capital BDC traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 222185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

