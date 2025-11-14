Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.88.
Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.
In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total value of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,524. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
