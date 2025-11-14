UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Stock Price

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of McGraw Hill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised McGraw Hill to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McGraw Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

McGraw Hill Price Performance

NYSE:MH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 1,968,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,188. McGraw Hill has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $669.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of McGraw Hill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth about $3,443,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

McGraw Hill Company Profile

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

