Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,607,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

