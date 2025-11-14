Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.97. 524,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,775. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 43.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 227.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.