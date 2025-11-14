CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.38), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 103.28% and a negative return on equity of 5,004.67%.

CaliberCos Price Performance

Shares of CaliberCos stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 184,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. CaliberCos has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded CaliberCos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CaliberCos to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CaliberCos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

