Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Announces Earnings Results

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alset had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 77.86%.

Alset Price Performance

AEI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,753. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Insider Activity at Alset

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,322,903 shares in the company, valued at $83,632,151.01. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alset during the third quarter worth $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alset during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alset by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 596,572 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alset to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alset in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

