AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. AmpliTech Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 18.0%

AMPG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 4,770,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,226. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmpliTech Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

