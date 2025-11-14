Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ BFRG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 69,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bullfrog AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

