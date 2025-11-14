Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.4250, with a volume of 231490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $189,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $505,156.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 139,239 shares of company stock worth $12,454,314 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vicor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 76.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.