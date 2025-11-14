Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 5026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several brokerages have commented on ALPMY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Astellas Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

