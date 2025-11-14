Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.39 and last traded at $288.4790, with a volume of 130521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,195 shares of company stock worth $15,042,229. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,798,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.